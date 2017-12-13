Thief caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations from Humboldt Park home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It’s a tale told almost every year—a Grinch has stolen Christmas decorations from homes in Chicago.

The robbery happened Tuesday morning around 3:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of West Haddon Avenue in Humboldt Park and it was caught on a security camera. The thief nonchalantly unplugged the Santa decoration and his fire truck and tossed the whole display over the fence.

Down the street from the first home, he got a Mickey Mouse and a Minion at around the same time.

The owners were so proud of their display and had a couple of hours and a couple-hundred dollars invested in the decorations. They now have nothing but an empty yard.

“The kids were so excited to have this stuff out and now we can’t even put anything out anymore because we’ll be afraid that somebody’s going to take it,” Maria Carbajal said.

The kids are the real victims of the crime. One of the items stolen was a firetruck. The truck belong to young Ethan whose dad is a Chicago firefighter.

“I mean, for someone to come steal a decoration, a kids’ decoration at that, it’s insane to me,” Jennifer Serrano said.

The parents are vowing to make it better than ever for their kids in spite of the situation.

The investigation is ongoing.