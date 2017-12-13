× Teacher arrested for cocaine could bring drug testing to district

(ST. JOHN, IN) An Indiana school district could start drug testing its teachers.

This comes after Lake Central High School teacher Samantha Cox was charged with cocaine possession.

Prosecutors say Cox was caught on video using cocaine in an empty classroom.

She has pleaded not guilty on charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The Northwest Indiana Times says School Superintendent Larry Veracco told the School Board that its time to discuss drug testing teachers, like they test bus drivers.

Students who participate in extracurricular activities are also subject to testing.

“The board would have to decide which testing method would best put the community at ease,” said Veracco. “We need to be careful about overreacting. This is the first incident I know of since I’ve been working here, but I do think it is worth discussing.”