South suburban high school teacher arrested for misconduct allegations

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. – A high school teacher in the south suburbs was arrested Tuesday amid misconduct allegations involving a student.

School officials said the female teacher was arrested at Thornwood High School in South Holland, Ill.

South Holland Police Chief Shawn Staples said a parent came in around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to tell the department about photographs he found on his child’s cell phone.

WGN is not naming the teacher because she has not been charged.

Staples said the matter has been turned over to State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office for review.

The school district said they are still gathering information about the arrest but have been informed the teacher was arrested for alleged misconduct involving a student.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave when the district learned about the allegations, school officials said in a statement.

The district said they will proceed with an employee investigation.

The health and well-being of the students is the district’s primary concern, school officials said.

Parents have been notified of the teacher’s arrest and suspension.

The current investigation follows another one involving a Spanish teacher, Jesus Sanchez, who was charged in August 2015 with felony criminal sexual abuse of a former student.

Sanchez has a court date December 19.