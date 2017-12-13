× Snow accumulations possible right along the Illinois/northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline tonight into Thursday morning

One to three-inches of snow may fall along and just inland of the Illinois and northwest Indiana shoreline tonight into Monday with locally heavier amounts possible. Increasingly difficult driving conditions may develop.

As the center of low pressure moves east into southern Lower Michigan tonight and continues east-bound Thursday, cold air aloft and strong northerly winds on the backside of the departing low pressure will produce plumes of snow showers along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline in Lake and Cook Counties tonight gradually curving into northwest Indiana and then persisting in northwest Indiana Thursday morning – primarily hitting Lake and Porter Counties. Snow will then diminish later Thursday, as the winds weaken and become more westerly.

Latest Weather Radar Mosaic…