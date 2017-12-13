× ‘Sheep’ steals baby Jesus, ‘Mary’ rescues him in Christmas performance

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — A Tennessee toddler playing the role of “Sheep” in a Christmas play was so excited for her performance that she grabbed baby Jesus from the Nativity scene and starting dancing with him mid-performance. But then, “Mary” came to the rescue and put the doll back in his bed.

The toddler was part of a performance at the First Baptist Church of White Pine, according to Today. Teegan, 2, took the baby doll and starting dancing with the toy, according to her mom, Tana Benson.

The toddler playing Mary came to baby Jesus’ rescue, but Teegan grabbed the doll back. Afterward, the toddlers broke out into a preschool-sized brawl and a teacher had to step in.

“My little sheep took the baby Jesus, breaking all the rules leaving poor little Mary no choice but to take action,” she said.

Benson posted the video to Facebook where it has been viewed 3.4 million times as of Wednesday.

Benson said she laughed so hard she cried.