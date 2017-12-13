× Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with the Queen

LONDON — Prince Harry’s fiancee is going where few future princesses have gone before.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas at Queen Elizabeth’s country home along with other members of the royal family.

The move is unusual for British royalty, who traditionally only extend invitations after a couple has already married.

Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement last month.

They are expected to get married next May.