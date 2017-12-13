Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with the Queen

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON — Prince Harry’s fiancee is going where few future princesses have gone before.
Kensington Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas at Queen Elizabeth’s country home along with other members of the royal family.
The move is unusual for British royalty, who traditionally only extend invitations after a couple has already married.
Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement last month.
They are expected to get married next May.