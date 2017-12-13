Lunchbreak: Sufganiyot

Patti Raskin

Manny’s Deli

1141 S. Jefferson Street

Chicago

(312) 939-2855

www.mannysdeli.com

Sufganiyot

1 level Tbs dry active yeast

1/2cup warm water

2 1/4 cups milk at room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1/2 cup shortening

7 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Oil for frying (must be 2” deep in pan)

Directions:

Combine sugar and shortening in large bowl stand mixer with dough hook. In a separate bowl add milk, eggs, yeast and warm water, mix well and let sit for 2 minutes. Add to shortening and sugar mixture. Mix until combined. Be sure there are no chunks of sugar. Add dry ingredients and mix until dough is not sticking to sides. Add extra flour if needed. Sprinkle flour on a tray and place dough on tray. Cover with plastic and let rest overnight. (At this point can be frozen and used later when thawed) On a floured surface roll out dough using more flour if needed and roll to about 3/4” thick. Cut into 2- 3” circles with glass or cookie cutter.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan to 350 degrees. Fry in small batches till golden brown on each side, about 3-4 minutes each side. Remove with slotted spoon and put on cooling rack. Poke a hole in the top of each donut using a spoon handle or tip of pasty bag. Fill each donut with a squeeze of jelly filling* Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

*If you do not have a pastry bag for filling you can use a plastic storage bag. Spoon jelly into bag. Twist the neck of the bag and cut a small hole in the corner at the tip to insert in the donut hole.