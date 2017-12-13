FeedonThis: Jarrett calls Halas Hall home for a second-straight night of Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's natural for Jarrett Payton to feel at home in Lake Forest considering his family's history with the team that call the city home.

So naturally, the Sports Feed co-anchor was quite happy to return to Halas Hall for another day of discussion with Josh Frydman on Wednesday evening. He discussed a number of topics on the Bears, including the improved offense that was on the field against the Bengals last Sunday.

That's part of the #FeedonThis for Wednesday's show and you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile the Bears' defense has gotten a boost with the return of Danny Trevathan to the lineup.

A calf injury kept him out for the first part of the second half of the season, and it showed as the Bears' offense struggled. Now that he's back, he's setting an example for a number of the young players on the unit.

Jarrett discusses that in the video above.

Meanwhile the MLB Winter Meetings continue in Orlando withe many teams trying to align their fortunes for the 2018 season.

While a few teams are active, the Cubs & White Sox have kept things relatively calm so far.

Jarrett and Josh discuss that in the video above.