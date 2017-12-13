Stolen car crashes into Chicago Public Library after boy, 14, shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital with a gunshot wound and a girl is in police custody, after a stolen car crashed into a Chicago Public Library.

The 14-year-old was a passenger in a stolen black Scion, when someone in a black sedan opened fire at 60th and Whipple around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A juvenile girl, who was driving the stolen vehicle, then crashed into a Chicago Public Library at 61st and Kedzie in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The juvenile driver was arrested.