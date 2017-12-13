× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Utah

* The Jazz won their first meeting of the season with the Bulls, 110-80, on November 22. Utah will be looking to sweep the season series with Chicago for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

* Utah has held Chicago under 100 points in each of its last 11 games. It’s the Jazz’s longest active streak holding a single opponent under triple-digits.

* The Bulls beat the Celtics, 108-85, on Monday for their sixth win of the season. The 23 point differential was both the Bulls’ largest win of the season and the Celtics’ largest loss.

* Alec Burks has scored 141 points over his last seven games (20.1 per game). Burks had scored 131 points in his first 19 games of the season (6.9 per game).

* Kris Dunn is averaging 12.7 points per game this season after averaging 3.8 per game in 2016-17. His improvement of +8.9 points per game from last season to this season is the largest in the NBA (minimum 70% team games played each season).

* Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.2 points per game in the month of December after averaging 15.3 points per game prior to December. His increase of 10.9 points per game is bested only by his teammate, Alec Burks (+11.6) (minimum 75% team games played each split).