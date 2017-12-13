Around Town Check out Merry, Merry Chicago!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Merry, Merry, Chicago!” at Symphony Center

December 15 - 23

cso.org

MERRY, MERRY CHICAGO! returns in its third year for six performances from December 15-23. A festive celebration of seasonal music, Merry, Merry Chicago takes place in the beautifully decorated Orchestra Hall and is perfect for audiences of all ages. This year’s program features Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and 160 voices from the acclaimed Chicago Children’s Choir. Special guest vocalist Ashley Brown and guest conductor Emil de Cou return this year after delighting audiences in last year’s program. Brown, who originated the title role of Mary Poppins on Broadway, is featured in unforgettable renditions of treasured classics such as “My Favorite Things” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Other program highlights include Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performing Rossini’s sparkling Overture to La Cenerentola and selections from the ballet Coppelia by Delibes, as well as a surprise visit from a jolly resident of the North Pole.