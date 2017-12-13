× “ANDREA BOCELLI TICKET GIVEAWAY” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. To enter, log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “Andrea Bocelli” contest logo, then click the link to the WGN-TV Facebook page, between Wednesday, November 15, 2017 and Thursday, November 30, 2017. If you already have a Facebook account, log on using your user name and password, ‘like’ our page, then go to the “Andrea Bocelli” tab. Fill out the entry form with your name and phone . If you do not have a Facebook account, create a free Facebook account according to the instructions on the Facebook Website and ‘like’ our page as indicated above.

Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries. If the keyword does not appear due to a technical glitch, preempted programming or breaking news, WGN reserves the right to cancel or extend the contest. Any entry without the correct keyword will be disqualified.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs from November 15, 2017–November 30, 2017 at noon.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: WGN-TV will do a random drawing of all entries on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at noon and choose one Grand Prize Winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. The winner will be notified within 24 hours, subject to eligibility verification. If the Winner does not come forward or cannot be found within 24 hours of e-mail notification or via phone or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another Winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining eligible entries from that day. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Winner is subject to all conditions and restrictions printed on game tickets and gift card.

4. THE PRIZES:

One grand prize winner will receive four (4) tickets to Andrea Bocelli (ARV: $1,100). Prize does not include transportation, parking, refreshments, souvenirs, or any other items, all of which are the responsibility of the winner. Winner must pick up the prize at WGN-TV located at 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, prior to the contest prize event, and sign a release form to receive the prize. WGN-TV will notify Grand Prize Winners when tickets are available for pick-up.

Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize.

Prizes are not assignable or transferable, and cannot be traded, auctioned off or resold. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising/promotion agencies, and members of their immediate families are not eligible to enter or win.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 18 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since May 15, 2017 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://privacy.tribune.com/

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending an envelope to: WGN-TV “Andrea Bocelli” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 by November 15, 2017.

10. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending an envelope to WGN-TV “Andrea Bocelli” Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after November 15, 2017 and before December 15, 2017.