CHICAGO — All lanes are shut down on the southbound Dan Ryan after a possible shooting.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone reported their vehicle being shot at on the expressway.

Illinois State Police is shutting down the SB Dan Ryan from 63rd to 79th to investigate.

UPDATE: ISP now investigating report of shots fired at vehicle on Dan Ryan around 5:30a. SB Dan Ryan- Express lanes diverted to locals at 47th; Locals closed at 63rd down to 79th — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 13, 2017

Express lanes diverted to local lanes at 47th on southbound Dan Ryan. Local lanes are closed at 63rd down to 79th.

