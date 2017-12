× WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey announces his retirement

CHICAGO — After working at WGN-TV for 30 years, weatherman Jim Ramsey has announced his retirement.

Jim currently forecasts the weather for WGN’s evening and 9 p.m. weekend newscasts.

He’s ready to have his weekends back and plans on spending more time with his wife.

His last day will be Dec. 30.

Please join us in wishing Jim all the best!