Single-digit wind chills across the Chicago area this Tuesday morning

Wind chills have dropped into the single digits Chicago-area-wide early this Tuesday morning, as northwest winds gusting to 25 miles per hour along the leading edge of cold arctic-source high pressure combine with temperatures in the teens. As of 7AM CST, lowest airport winds chills were -1 deg at Rochelle, 0 at Ottawa and 1 deg at DuPage. At Chicago’s official O’Hare site, the wind chill was 3 deg and at Midway 4 deg.

Following is a listing of 7AM CST area airport temperature and wind chill observations (in degrees)…

Rochelle…14/-1

Peru/Ottawa…16/0

DuPage/West Chicago…16/1

Aurora/Sugar grove…16/2

O’Hare…18/3

Rockford…15/3

Waukegan…16/3DeKalb…17/4

Pontiac…19/4

Midway…19/4

Wheeling/Palwaukee…18/5

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…18/5

Lansing…19/6

Morris…17/6

Kankakee…20/8