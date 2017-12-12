Single-digit wind chills across the Chicago area this Tuesday morning
Wind chills have dropped into the single digits Chicago-area-wide early this Tuesday morning, as northwest winds gusting to 25 miles per hour along the leading edge of cold arctic-source high pressure combine with temperatures in the teens. As of 7AM CST, lowest airport winds chills were -1 deg at Rochelle, 0 at Ottawa and 1 deg at DuPage. At Chicago’s official O’Hare site, the wind chill was 3 deg and at Midway 4 deg.
Following is a listing of 7AM CST area airport temperature and wind chill observations (in degrees)…
Rochelle…14/-1
Peru/Ottawa…16/0
DuPage/West Chicago…16/1
Aurora/Sugar grove…16/2
O’Hare…18/3
Rockford…15/3
Waukegan…16/3DeKalb…17/4
Pontiac…19/4
Midway…19/4
Wheeling/Palwaukee…18/5
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…18/5
Lansing…19/6
Morris…17/6
Kankakee…20/8