Protesters speak out against proposed CTA fare hikes

CHICAGO -- The CTA is looking to raise fares this week for the first time in years. The CTA said state cuts have left the agency with no choice. Commuters are angry and planning to protest.

Public hearings were scheduled to begin Tuesday evening. Protesters upset about the proposed increases promised to disrupt those hearings. They’re calling the fare hikes an attack on the poor.

This would be the first fare increase in eight years.

The CTA said the price hikes are necessary to balance the books and keep it from having to cut services. It’s also blaming state budget cuts for the price increase.

The RTA, which oversees Chicagoland transit agencies, has actually urged the CTA to increase their prices to avoid having to make any cuts.

Likewise, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said any cuts in service would be completely unacceptable.

But this does follow increases at both Metra and Pace, which has consumer groups up in arms.

Fares for buses and trains would go up 25 cents each. The cost of a monthly transit pass would go up by $5. The price for a ride on the Blue Line to get home from O’Hare Airport will remain at $5.

The vote will be held Wednesday by the full CTA board. If approved, the changes would go into effect January 17.