Police seek suspects in North Side nail salon robberies

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for suspects accused of terrorizing and robbing North Side nail salons.

On Dec 1st, the two suspects are suspected of robbing a nail salon in the 2100 block of W Roscoe around 11:30 a.m. One of the teens stood at the front of the business, pointing a gun at the six employees and four customers while the other took their cell phones and money.

On Monday, police believe the say suspects the robbed Spa Nail City in the 4100 block of W Peterson around 1:30 p.m.

The suspects are scene on surveillance video.

Police describe the suspects are both slim, African American males between 16 and 18. Both are between 5’4’ and 5’8’.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.