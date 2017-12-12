× Police seek armed robbers who held up 2 different North Side nail salons

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking the public for help in finding a pair of suspects who they say held up two nail salons on the city’s North Side.

Police have released surveillance photos of the crimes. One of the robberies happened December 1 at a salon in the 2100 block of West Roscoe in Roscoe Village.

The second robbery happened December 11 at a salon in the 4100 of West Peterson in Sauganash.

Police say, in both cases, offenders pointed a handgun at victims and stole cash and smart phones.

If you recognize these men, call Chicago police.