Police investigate possible attempted child luring in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville police are investigating a possible attempted child luring in the suburbs.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon just after 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Showplace Drive in Naperville, Ill.

Police said a man driving a maroon mini-van asked an 11-year-old girl if she needed a ride. The child then ran away and immediately contacted police.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 60s with a long black beard wearing a red North Face jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.