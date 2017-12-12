Midday Fix: Fettuccine all’ aragosta

Chef Massimo Salatino

Francesca’s

www.miafrancesca.com/

Fettuccine all’ Aragosta

Ingredients:

8 oz. fettuccini pasta (cooked)

1.5 oz. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. garlic, sliced

1/2 tsp. chili flakes

4 oz. cherry tomatoes, cut in half

3 oz. lobster meat (par cooked)

1 oz. white wine

2 tsp. chives

1 tsp. Italian parsley, finely chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a saute pan, heat up the oil. Add the garlic and chili flakes to sweeten them. Deglaze with white wine and let evaporate. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook gently for about 3-4 minutes. Add the lobster meat to the sauce and warm through. Taste and adjust seasoning. Add your favorite pasta, or fettuccini, to the sauce along with more olive oil and parsley. Serve in a pasta bowl and sprinkle with chives.