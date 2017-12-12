Lunchbreak: Christmas Eve salad

Rick Bayless

Christmas Eve Salad

Ingredients:

4 large beets, peeled

3 seedless oranges

5 Tbs fresh lime juice

2 1/2 Tbs fresh orange juice

1 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium (about 1 pound) jicama

10 romaine lettuce leaves, cut crosswise into thin slices

1/2 cup roasted, salted peanuts

Directions:

Boil beets; cover the pot and cook until a knife inserted in the beet comes our easily, about 30 minutes. Drain. Cool under cold water. Cut beets into 1/4-inch thick slices. Cut slices into thick matchsticks. (This can be done several days in advance; refrigerate tightly covered.) Use a zester or vegetable peeler to remove the rind from 1 of the oranges; finely chop the rind. Mix together the chopped orange rind, lime juice, orange juice, sugar, salt and olive oil in a large bowl. Pour over the beets and let stand for 1 hour. Peel away the brown skin and fibrous exterior layer of the jícama (a small knife works best for this), slice 1/4-inch thick small sticks. Cut oranges into segments. Just before serving, add the jícama and most of the orange segments (save a few for garnish) to the beets; taste the mixture and season it with additional salt. Place lettuce on a serving platter, scoop the beet mixture into the center of lettuce, sprinkle with the peanuts and reserved orange segments, and serve.

Chocolate and Caramel Floats

Ingredients:

6 small scoops premium caramel ice cream (or premium chocolate ice cream and caramel sauce)

4 Tbs chocolate sauce, warmed

1 12 oz bottle Modelo Negra beer, chilled

Directions:

Put 3 small scoops ice cream into each of 2 stemmed glasses. Drizzle each with half of the warmed chocolate sauce. Add 1/2 bottle of Modelo Negra to each glass. Drizzle more chocolate sauce on foam. Sprinkle foam with chocolate shavings. Serve immediately.