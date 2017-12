× Larry King denies sexual harassment allegations; Plans to sue accuser

Larry King is the latest media figure now facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The ex-wife of singer Eddie Fisher claims King groped her on two separate occasions.

Terry Richard told DailyMailTV that King put his hand down her dress while taking pictures at two events in 2005 and 2006.

In a statement, King called the claims “entirely false.” USA Today reports King plans to file suit against Richard.