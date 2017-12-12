Joliet man who killed mother, dumped body in river gets 32 years

JOLIET, Ill. – A 37-year-old man who officials said choked his mother to death and dumped her body in a river has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Shane Smith pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder in June for killing his mother, Joan Smith, on Oct. 13, 2013. Officials said he killed her in her home during an argument. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Shane Smith lived with his mother and had been drinking and fishing near the Brandon Road Lock in Joliet with his wife on the day of the argument. Joan Smith did not want her son’s wife living with her at the home because of frequent arguments between the couple.

Officials said the argument started when Shane Smith tried to sneak his wife into the house that evening. His mother told the woman to leave. Shane Smith and his wife left but he returned that evening and started arguing with his mother. He then choked her to death, placed her body in a garbage bag and drove her to Brandon Road Lock. He then dropped her body in the river where it was discovered days later.

Shane Smith told his wife what he did and she made a statement to police, who discovered a pair of jeans Shane Smith had been wearing that he threw into the river as well. Investigators also found some of Joan Smith’s hair in the driveway near the wheel of her vehicle and matched the DNA to the body.

Shane Smith had served previous prison time for an aggravated robber y in 2000 and an aggravated domestic battery in 2018.