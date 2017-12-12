FeedonThis: Jarrett Payton reflects on the career of Devin Hester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a forgettable, rainy evening in Miami Gardens, Florida on February 3, 2007.

The Bears saw their dreams for a second Super Bowl title get washed away by the Colts in weather that was fitting of a depressing day. Not much positive came out of that contest with the exception of one play and one dynamic player.

Devin Hester delivered one of the greatest moments in franchise history by returning the opening kickoff of the game for a touchdown, becoming the first in the history of the game to do so. That's one of the incredible plays which may end up earning the former Bears' kick returned a spot in Canton.

On the day of his retirement, Jarrett Payton decided to take some time to reflect on the career of Hester from his former place of work: Halas Hall. Jarrett was there live to talk with Josh Frydman on Tuesday's Sports Feed to discuss the kick returner and preview the Bears' game with the Lions on Saturday.

That discussion is part of the #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.