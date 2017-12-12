Chicago police investigate 2 armed carjackings just minutes apart in Roscoe Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for suspects involved in two carjackings just minutes apart on the city's North Side.

Police say they think the same people are responsible for both.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday night a masked gunman approached a woman who was sitting in her car in the 3200 block of North Hoyne.

He flashed a gun and demanded she get out of the car.

He then drove away in her Porsche.

Two minutes later a man was sitting in his car in the 3200 block of North Bell.

The next thing he knew two people had opened his car doors and were forcing him out of his car at gunpoint.

They sped off in his 2014 red Dodge Dart.

Police are looking at video recorded by a nearby surveillance camera.

Neither victim was injured.