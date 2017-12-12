Chicago church in need of toys for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There's all kind of toys drives this time of year but one is dire need.

With just weeks till Christmas, Another Chance Church on 79th St. is down by several thousand toys this year.

Last year hundreds lined up outside the Englewood church to let their child pick out one toy. Pastor Kenyatta Smith is worried this year there just won't be enough.

It stings for Pastor Smith who remembers his own Christmas here in Chicago as a kid where there was no tree and certainly no gifts to put under it.

"I was 11, and woke up without a toy. My parents were struggling. It was bills or Christmas. You say you understand but it's like a scar," Pastor Smith said. "My hope is we can reach the ones that really need it and they'll wake up with a little hope."

If you want to help donate money or a toy, head to http://www.gofundme.com/operationcoverchicago