Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Florida

* The Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings in overtime on Monday night, 2-1, to start a five-game road trip. It was the first overtime win by the Panthers since February 15 last season against the San Jose Sharks.

* The Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes at home, 3-1, on Sunday night for their second straight win. Patrick Kane picked up two assists, breaking a four-game pointless streak, and Corey Crawford made 31 saves to pick up his second win in his second game back from injury.

* These teams have played once this season (November 25) when the Blackhawks beat the Panthers, 4-1, at home. Jonathan Toews scored a goal and added two assists, breaking a three-game pointless streak against Florida. Before then he had points in seven straight vs. the Panthers.

* Aleksander Barkov played over 23 minutes for the 12th time this season in his team’s win over Detroit. Barkov leads NHL forwards in ice-time per game at 22:26, an improvement of +3:02 from last season.

* Since November 11, Alex DeBrincat’s 14 points are tied for the most amongst rookies over that stretch. DeBrincat was held pointless the previous time these two teams played.

* The Panthers are 2-2-1 in the second game of a back-to-back on the road. The Blackhawks are 5-1-1 when they play at home after one day of rest.