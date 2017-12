OAK PARK, Ill — Oak Park police have made another arrest in connection with a series of carjackings.

Brandon Steward was taken into custody Thursday.

The 18- year-old Chicagoan is charged in three carjackings in September and October. He is being held without bond.

Oak Park police have arrested a total of nine people tied to 10 carjackings.

Seven more cases are still under investigation.

41.885032 -87.784503