Was there a nasty snowstorm with freezing rain in the early 1950s?

Dear Tom,

I have a childhood memory of a nasty snowstorm which finished off with freezing rain. I’m pretty sure this was in early 1950s. Can you confirm?

Thanks,

John Slager

Downers Grove

Dear John,

We believe that we can confirm your childhood memories. The date was February 13, 1950 when a major winter storm paralyzed the Chicago area. Freezing rain was extensive and in tandem with high winds produced massive glazing that cut power and communication, downed trees, snarled traffic and caused damage in excess of $3 million. Snowfall was minimal in the city, totaling just a few inches with glazing the major problem, but north of the city heavy snow preceded the glaze with six inches reported at Antioch. A series of significant snows followed this storm and February, 1950 closed out with 16.6 inches of snow.