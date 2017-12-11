× Stolen wedding ring returned to suburban couple

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A suburban couple who were the victims of a home burglary just got their stolen wedding ring back.

Thieves used a common scam to burglarize a house in Algonquin, Ill. One distracted the victim, while the other ransacked the home.

On Nov. 28, around 1 p.m., two men in a dark, silver Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled into the driveway of Maryann Sagert and her husband Ray’s Algonquin home. The men offered landscape services.

Maryann was out shopping, her husband in the front yard putting up Christmas lights.

While the one offender was distracting the home owner, the other slipped into the house.

The burglar took off a pillowcase from the bed and then dumped $5,000 dollars of jewelry into it, including several sentimental pieces.

“My dad’s wedding band was in there,” according to Maryann. “Some other gold bands were in there. A lot of it was costume but the main thing was my engagement ring and wedding band.”

She had her rings for 40 years.

Police called the couple to let them know an anonymous person turned the ring in, and that it looked like it had been cleaned to get ready to sell.

No arrests have been made in the case.