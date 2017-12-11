Snow expected on and off throughout the week
-
Wintry temps move in, high winds cause damage across Chicago area
-
More cold temps ahead, chance of snow
-
Cold days continue with a chance of snow
-
More mild weather for the week
-
Mild and mostly dry this week
-
-
Chillier air arrives later this week
-
Chilly week to follow mild weekend
-
Winter storm hits northwest Indiana
-
Cooler air to last the week
-
Temps will drop – but the climb next week
-
-
A brief flurry for late-starting snow season
-
Windy, rainy Saturday, possible snow
-
Showers and storms possible this week