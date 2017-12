Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago got hit with a blast of winter Monday evening as a fast moving snow storm dumped several inches in some parts of the area.

The snow came down quickly in the Chicago suburbs, just as the evening rush hour was getting heavy.

In far north suburban Round Lake, Ill., they saw three inches of snow.

Drivers were urged to slow down and give themselves extra travel time in the heavy wet snow.

