Snow, cold to impact parts of the Great Lakes

Snow fell steadily for a brief period Monday evening, leaving accumulations ranging from 2.4 inches near Bull Valley, in Mc Henry county, to around an inch through the western suburbs. Amounts tapered to around a half inch from Midway airport, through the south suburbs. The snow band marked the leading edge of polar air, poised to sweep across the area through Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will make little recovery from morning readings in the upper teens and low 20s, making it Chicago’s coldest day since a 24-degree high on February 2nd. Little or no additional snow is expected in the metro area, but anyone traveling east toward Michigan can expect winter storm conditions. Gusty winds and localized lake snow totals as high as 17 inches are forecast through Tuesday night.