SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight was arrested over the weekend after she threatened to kill everyone on board.

A flight attendant said the threats started after she caught Valerie Curbelo smoking in one of the plane’s bathrooms.

When the crew tried to return Curbelo to her seat, she became agitated and confronted them.

Passengers helped restrain her for 30 minutes until the flight landed.

She is charged with a felony.