Monday’s snow not the last—new accumulation mid week
-
It’s Chicago’s mildest weekend in 6 weeks; 60-degrees predicted Sunday; Monday’s 65 to flirt with 1998 record; temp dive which follows could include sticking snow Friday
-
Powerful late-week Autumn storm threatens severe weather
-
Chilly weekend to follow season’s first snow
-
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
-
Modest snow arrives in Chicago Friday night into early Saturday; Indiana and Michigan snow belt in line for the most significant totals; slight westward shift in the snow would boost Illinois lakeshore accumulations
-
-
Last warm weekend for awhile; Cold air blasts in next week
-
New autumn storm sweeps out of the Rockies this weekend; accumulating snow: Rockies to Upper Midwest while Chicago rain chances surge Saturday; 60s here Sunday raise potential for rare November t-storms/severe weather
-
Winter Storm Watch issued for La Porte, Indiana beginning Friday night
-
Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
Severe weather focus downstate; rain/thunder here
-
-
The chill’s locked in; 13 of the coming 14 days are to register temp deficits; the “wavy” jet stream dragging arctic air into the nation’s mid-section could bring a fast-moving snow into the area Friday night
-
PHOTOS: Chicago’s 1st snowfall of the season
-
Sunshine returns Friday in Chicago’s second cloudiest month; atmospheric set-up to produce rare November t-storms and possible severe weather Sunday