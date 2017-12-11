× Minnesota couple released on bond after lying about Loop robbery

CHICAGO — A tourist couple from Minnesota is free on bond after lying about a robbery on Lower Wacker Drive.

Katie Mager, 27, and Ryan Reiersgaard, 27, were arrested and charged after they admitted to fabricating a robbery and falsifying a police report, police said.

They told officers that on Thursday, three men approached them and took their property at knifepoint.

The couple said they had$20,000 worth of personal items stolen, including: a $12,000 engagement ring, a $3,000 suitcase purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air laptop, a $300 suitcase and an $150 iPad Mini.

Mager later admitted she faked the robbery story, and she apologized.

Their next court date is December 14.