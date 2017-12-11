Midday Fix: Fresh Christmas trees

Tony Fulmer, Chief Horticulture Officer

Tips:

Concolor fir is a superior blue spruce, with an elegant coloration, soft needles for easy decoration and minimal shedding, in addition to a wonderful fragrance.

Canaan fir trees resemble balsam or even Frasier firs, but are unique in their soft needles, stiff branches and a woodsy-evergreen scent.

Frasier firs are a classic Christmas tree in our area, the gold standard with black-green needles with silver undersides, strong branch tips and a truly Christmas-y fragrance.

Frasier firs tend to have a thicker trunk, so make sure tree stands can accommodate the bigger width.