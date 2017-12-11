Man found shot to death in suburban Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – A man was found shot to death in a Walmart parking lot in the northern suburbs.

Police responded to a call just before 6 p.m. on Monday at the Walmart in Waukegan, Ill. on Fountain Square Place. It was reported as a traffic accident followed by shots fired. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they are still gathering information from witnesses but they believe the incident was isolated and that the victim was targeted.

They do not believe there is any danger to the general public.

No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.