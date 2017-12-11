Lunchbreak: Polpo

Executive Chef Joe Flamm

Event:

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Thursday, December 21

Seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Cafe Spiaggia

980 N. Michigan Avenue

Chicago

To purchase tickets:

Polpo

Ingredients:

2 baby tenderized octopus

1 large can chopped San Marzano tomatoes

1 cup sliced green cerignola olives

2 oz (4 Tbs) minced garlic

2 oz (4 Tbs) extra virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped parsley

2 meyer lemons, skinned, sliced like pin wheels

Directions:

Heat half of the extra virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic, sweat until translucent, add tomatoes and cook until sauce is thick and most of the water has evaporated, about 5-10 min, stirring constantly so it doesn’t scorch. Add olives and parsley off the heat and reserve. Heat another pan to medium high heat with reserved oil and add in baby octopus. Cook until golden brown on one side and then flip, when octopus is crispy and firm it is ready to go. Slice legs of octopus to separate, put on plate and top with tomato sauce and segments of meyer lemon.