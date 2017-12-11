Krispy Kreme Doughnuts introduces Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut

Posted 5:01 PM, December 11, 2017, by
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is sweetening the season by introducing a first-time, one-day seasonal take on its iconic Original Glazed Doughnut. The Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut will be available  on National Gingerbread House Day.

The Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut, available only on Dec. 12, has a spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon and ginger, covered in a gingerbread molasses glaze.

The Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut has a perfectly spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon and ginger, covered in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze. This is the first time that Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is transforming both the dough and glaze to create an all new holiday favorite.

To find a participating shop, visit www.krispykreme.com/gingerbreadglaze.