Josh Nelson gives his thoughts on the White Sox offseason on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Last year was a cannonball splash for the White Sox into the free agent and trade pool at the MLB Winter Meetings.

This year, you wouldn't think the White Sox's impact in the market would be a great considering the incredible group of prospects acquired in 2017. But with rumors already circulating about Jose Abreu, perhaps Rick Hahn might make a major move after all over the next few days in Orlando or before Spring Training.

Josh Nelson of the South Side Podcast will watch all the happenings with the White Sox this offseason and he discussed what's happened so far on Sports Feed Monday.

To watch Josh's segments with Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.