Hoover’s Swingin’ Christmas Song with Kimberly Gordon Big Band For His Mom’s 80th!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I am not a professional singer. But I love to perform.

I'll be damned if I'm not going jump in front of a big band when they are warming up in the studio next door.

Especially, when I can acknowledge my Mom's 80th birthday.

I wasn't able to be in Michigan to celebrate it with her and my family. (We did throw her a surprise party a few weeks ago just after Thanksgiving so I am not a horrible son for not seeing her yesterday.)

Anyway, I love Kimberly Gordon Big Band. Thank you for letting this ham front and center. I hope I didn't stink it up too much.

Check out Kimberly Gordon Big Band on Facebook.