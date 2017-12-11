WATCH LIVE: NY officials update after explosion near Times Square

Hoover’s Swingin’ Christmas Song with Kimberly Gordon Big Band For His Mom’s 80th!

Posted 8:53 AM, December 11, 2017

I am not a professional singer.  But I love to perform.

I'll be damned if I'm not going jump in front of a big band when they are warming up in the studio next door.

Especially, when I can acknowledge my Mom's 80th birthday.

I wasn't able to be in Michigan to celebrate it with her and my family.  (We did throw her a surprise party a few weeks ago just after Thanksgiving so I am not a horrible son for not seeing her yesterday.)

Anyway, I love Kimberly Gordon Big Band.  Thank you for letting this ham front and center.  I hope I didn't stink it up too much.

Check out Kimberly Gordon Big Band on Facebook.