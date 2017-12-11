Hawk Harrelson won’t ‘step foot in Wrigley Field’ as long as he lives

ORLANDO, Fla. – Don’t count on it, but Cubs president Theo Epstein says that in 2018, he could live with the roster he has right now.

“We didn’t have to come here desperate. We could come here and be selectively aggressive, which is how we like to operate.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That said, the Cubs should sign Brandon Morrow on Tuesday and they'll continue to shop in Orlando.

The White Sox, who tore down their roster at last year's Winter Meetings, may go home empty handed and feeling good about it.

"Now that we're back here, obviously there's a little greater focus potentially coming together for a deal," noted White Sox GM Rick Hahn. "At the same time, that doesn't mean, necessarily, that anyone is going to get to the level that we deem appropriate to make a similar such trade."

Not a lot of movement Monday, aside from Alan Trammel and Jack Morris being elected to the Hall of Fame.

Giancarlo Stanton made it official with the Yankees, appearing for the first time in his pinstripes.

And not all was quiet from the South Siders. They announced former Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski will be back with the team as an ambassador.

Pierzynski was in the broadcast booth last year and said he would love to call at least one game with Hawk Harrelson before he hangs it up for good.

But, don't count on that game taking place at Wrigley Field because Hawk won't fly that far north.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"At least we get them six times this year. Not some of that ridiculous Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Can you believe that? How bad is that?" remarked Harrelson. "We get them on the weekend. I'm going to do the three at our place. I told you I will never step foot in Wrigley Field again as long as I live. You couldn't pay me to go to Wrigley Field again."