Festive features and sing-along tradition still going strong at Music Box

CHICAGO -- This month every year, they line up for a movie that came out 70 years ago. The holiday double feature classic of "It's a Wonderful Life" and "White Christmas" has been playing at The Music Box Theatre every December for 35 years.

The special sing-along show has become a family tradition for many people who buy tickets months in advance.

It's not just the showing of two classics, but the nostalgia of returning to a theater many went to as kids.

The Music Box is one of just a handful of old theaters in Chicago that's still equipped to run film reels along with digital movies. The theater was built in 1929 and much of it remains the same today.

The songs, nor the show ever changes...and that's the point. The audience with their jingle bells, twinkle lights and fake snow are as big of a part of the show as the movie itself.

