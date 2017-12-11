Elderly suburban woman mauled to death by pit bull

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALSIP, Ill -- Police in suburban Alsip had to kill a pit bull that attacked and killed a 77-year-old woman.

Officers were called to Komensky Ave and 116th St Monday afternoon to investigate reports of a woman being mauled by a dog in the back yard.

When they arrived officers say the dog was still aggressive and had to shoot it.

They tried to give the woman first aid but it was too late. Police said the woman lived at that address.

A young man walking his dog saw the attack and called police.

Police say the dog was a 6-year-old pit bull and was a pet in the home.

No word yet if anyone else was at the home when the attack happened.