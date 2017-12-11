× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Boston

* The Celtics allowed a season-low 81 points in their 91-81 win in Detroit yesterday, the fewest that Boston has allowed in a road game since January 7, 2015 (81 at Brooklyn). It is the second fewest the Celtics have allowed in any game since the start of last season, with the fewest being 80 by the Bulls in a 100-80 win for Boston on March 12.

* The Bulls have won two in a row for the first time this season to finish 5-20 through 25 games. It is only the fourth time in franchise history that Chicago has had five wins or fewer through 25 games of a season, and the first time since 2001-02 when it started 4-21.

* These teams split their four regular-season meetings last season, with each team winning both home games. Tonight marks their first meeting since last season’s playoffs when the Celtics beat the Bulls in six games, 4-2, despite losing the first two games of the series at home.

* Boston leads the league in scoring defense this season, allowing only 96.9 points per game. Chicago averaging 96.9 points per game offensively, the fewest in the Eastern Conference and the second fewest in the NBA (Kings – 96.1).

* Jayson Tatum is the only player this season shooting at least 50.0 percent from both the field and from three-point range on at least 50 three-point attempts.

* Kris Dunn is one of three players averaging at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in December (minimum two games played). The other three players are Jimmy Butler, James Harden and Chris Paul.