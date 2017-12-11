× Bears tight end Zach Miller has an emotional first visit to Halas Hall since his knee injury

LAKE FOREST – Never has he enjoyed such a heartfelt or emotional welcome by just arriving at his place of work on Monday.

He couldn’t quite walk into Halas Hall, but with the aid of crutches, Zach Miller was able to get himself around the Bears’ headquarters to meet with the team face-to-face for the first time since a gruesome leg injury against the Saints on October 29th nearly cost him his leg.

Home for the holidays. Good to see you, @ZMiller86. pic.twitter.com/6cnHJtESSZ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 11, 2017

The visit included everywhere from the team’s offices to the locker room as the tight end stepped foot into the building for the first time since leaving it before the game in New Orleans. Since then, Miller underwent emergency vein surgery to save his leg, spent 23 days in the hospital, and has been off his feet at home over the past month.

A Great Sight: Bears TE @ZMiller86 returns to Halas Hall for the first time since his knee injury in October. "Just feels good to be back. A lot of hugs to go around." @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/yxZgMJu4Cu — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 11, 2017

Miller not only met with teammates but also spoke to the media for about 25 minutes, discussing what he’s been through since the injury and the support that he’s received from those on his team and within the Bears’ organization. When he was discussing that during the news conference on Monday, he became a bit emotional.

An emotional @ZMiller86 discussing the support the @ChicagoBears organization has given him over the last six weeks: "Everybody's been there." @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/7tL2f8qi0P — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) December 11, 2017

It wasn’t just the Bears who showed their support, it was the fans. The incredible Social Media response started after the injury and has continued ever since, with Miller taking time on Saturday on Twitter to answer the majority of the well wishes from fans.

“I can’t even explain how that is,” said Miller to receive the support from those on the outside of the organization. “Get videos from all over the place but the people that are close to you that have really had your back, that’s the best part.”

Along with the organization, the tight end thanked the fans along with others in the NFL for the well wishes he’s received since the injury. As far as the future goes, Miller said generally that he’s keeping things “Day-to-Day” when it comes to his recovery and a potential return to football.

But at least for one day, he’s back in the place where he’s not only welcomed but loved the teammates and staff he considers family.