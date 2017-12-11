Bears Insider on biggest win of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Bears Insider, Adam Hoge finally got to enjoy watching a Bears game this season, but he has to ask why did it take so long to open up the playbook for Mitch Trubisky? Hoge says the success will do wonders for Trubisky`s development, plus it`s a good sign for Ryan Pace`s draft class, but no matter what happens the rest of the way, it`s too little too late for John Fox.