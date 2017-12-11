× Band of snow moving southeast across the Chicago area this Monday evening

A band of moderate snow is moving southeast across the Chicago area this Monday evening, causing a significant slow-down in commute traffic. Visibility has lowered to a quarter-mile at times along with a quick accumulation of 1 to 2-inches of wet snow. Primary roads/highways are mainly wet with a few slick spots, while streets and sidewalks are snow-covered and slick.

As of 6PM CST the snow band had cleared northern parts of the area, but was over Chicago and west, still moving toward the southeast – heading south of Interstate-80. Check the weather radar mosaic below for the latest positioning of the snow band.

As the snow moves past a given location, will be followed by colder air – temperatures dropping out of the 30s into the 20s later this evening and into the teens after midnight tonight. Snow reports are listed below the Weather Radar Mosaic.

Latest snow reports in inches as of 6PM CST…

Round Lake Beach, Lake Co…3.0

McHenry, McHenry Co…2.5

Woodstock, McHenry Co…2.5

Gurnee, Lake Co…2.4

Marengo, McHenry Co…2.1

Libertyville< Lake Co…2.0

Lindenhurst< Lake Co…2.0

Union, McHenry Co…1.8

Winnebago, Winnebago Co…1.5

Sleepy Hollow, Kane Co…1.4

Grayslake, Lake Co…1.4

Lake Forest, Lake Co…1.3

St> Charles, Kane Co…1.1

Palatine, Cook Co…1.1

O’Hare Airport…1.0

Dixon, Lee Co…1.0

Schaumburg, Cook Co…0.6