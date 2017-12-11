Around Town checks out a ‘different’ version of the Nutcracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The House Theatre of Chicago presents

The Nutcracker

Thru December 30

1543 W. Division St.

www.thehousetheatre.com

The Nutcracker is adapted from “The Nutcracker and the Mouse,” a story by E.T.A. Hoffmann by Jake Minton, Phillip Klapperich, Kevin O’Donnell, and Tommy Rapley.

The cast for The Nutcracker includes newcomers Haley Seda (Clara) and Company Member Ben Hertel (Hugo) and welcomes back 2016 cast members Rachel Shapiro (Phoebe), Desmond Gray (Fritz), Torrey Hanson (Drosselmeyer), Amanda de la Guardia (Martha), Nicholas Bailey (David) and Ian Maryfield (Monkey).

The creative and production team for The Nutcracker includes Company Members Chris Mathews (Director), Tommy Rapley (Original Director and Choreographer), Jake Minton (Writer), Phillip Klapperich (Writer), Kevin O’Donnell (Composer), Collette Pollard (Scenic Designer), Lee Keenan (Lighting Designer), Debbi Baer (Costume Designer) and Michael Griggs (Sound Designer). Guest artists include Mieka van der Ploeg (Associate Costume Designer/Costume Manager), Tracee Bear (Assistant Costume Designer), Grover Hollway (Associate Sound Designer), Matthew Muniz (Music Director/Orchestrations) and Hillary Aarons (Choreographer).

ABOUT THE HOUSE THEATRE OF CHICAGO The House is Chicago's premier home for intimate, original works of epic story and stagecraft. Founded and led by Artistic Director Nathan Allen and driven by an interdisciplinary ensemble of Chicago’s next generation of great storytellers, The House aims to become a laboratory and platform for the evolution of the American theatre as an inclusive and popular artform.

The House was founded in 2001 by a group of friends to explore connections between Community and Storytelling through a unique theatrical experience. Since becoming eligible in 2004, The House has been nominated for 60 Joseph Jefferson Awards (23 wins), became the first recipient of Broadway in Chicago’s Emerging Theater Award in 2007, and was awarded a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards. The 16th season of original work will begin September 2017 and The House will continue its mission to unite Chicago in the spirit of Community through amazing feats of Storytelling.